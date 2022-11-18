Running a business is a piece of cake for a young Thornlands student whose homegrown baking business is gaining traction in the Redlands.
Preston Stubbs always wanted to become an entrepreneur, and at the age of 13 he decided to make his dream a reality by making sweet treats.
The Cleveland District State High School student started Preston's Baking out of his family home three years ago selling to family and friends, but he is now catering for functions like birthdays, weddings and baby showers.
Mum Bianca Stubbs said her son picked up baking after helped her in the kitchen when he was young and saw it as a great business opportunity after watching an episode of the Channel 10 series Shark Tank.
"He's a little entrepreneur so he just wants to be rich one day and he loves baking," Ms Stubbs said.
"Preston makes an array of slices and puts up a Facebook post every few weeks of what he's making so people can put orders in.
"He's got about 50 regular clients that come to the house and pick up baking all the time from him and he's also started supplying to sporting organisations and cafes, as well as doing fundraisers and drives.
Preston's Baking faced a small hiccup in July of 2022 when the business was reported to the Council for operating without a license.
Committed to continue his business dream, the 16-year-old became a qualified food safety officer, registered his company and gained a council food licence to ensure he could keep cooking.
"It's been amazing watching his business grow. He's very motivated and very determined. He knows exactly what he wants to be doing," Ms Stubbs said.
"It's just crazy to see all of the marketing at play in his mind, for a kid like him to come up with all these different marketing options. He has even developed his own website now."
Ms Stubbs said her son's ultimate dream was to own a chain of bakeries in the Redlands.
"He's only in grade 10, so he does have a few years to go but he's already recruiting his friends to work for him.
"When he does a big bake off he'll get a few of his mates over to help him. So he's already sort of there with a few employees and he pays in sweets, slices and cakes.
"We're super proud. Everyone that knows him is just so supportive of it and spreads the word."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
