All three tiers of government must put aside political differences and work collaboratively if they are to deliver the projects and lifestyle our residents desire - and deserve.
The recent collaboration between Redland City Council, Brisbane City Council and the Queensland Government to jointly-fund a study into options to extend the Brisbane Metro to Redlands Coast is a prime example of what can be achieved when governments work together.
When I first spoke with Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner about this project many months ago, I knew it was something the Redlands couldn't do alone. And without the willing participation of the Lord Mayor and Deputy Premier Steven Miles, this partnership may never have been formed.
But this wasn't a partnership built overnight, the seeds of collaboration were sewn more than a decade ago when then Premier Anna Bligh announced the extension of the Eastern Busway to Capalaba.
While the original Eastern Busway project did not progress, I have never given up on the critical upgrade to our eastern gateway via Old Cleveland Road.
This project became even more important with the announcement that Brisbane and south-east Queensland would host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with canoe slalom events being held in Redland City.
In fact, attracting transport projects such as this are the very reason why it was so important for Redlands Coast to have an Olympic venue. Our venue in Birkdale bookends six other sports venues that would be serviced by an extended Brisbane Metro, creating a compelling reason for it to be delivered.
But importantly, beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the potential extension of the Brisbane metro to the Redlands is vital to getting locals to work and back home to their families safer and faster, as well as delivering significant benefits for local businesses.
In fact, the business sector has helped provide an impetus for this project, with the Shayher Corporation's recently released Capalaba master plans providing the ideal catalyst to investigate extending the Brisbane Metro to Capalaba.
Collaboration has been my mantra even before my election to council in 2004 as councillor for Division 9 and it has remained paramount in my dealings since being elected Mayor in 2012.
Collaboration by all levels of government helped deliver the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games and now that same collaboration must continue to deliver the transport infrastructure our communities need, which is why the mayors of south-east Queensland supported a regional Olympic and Paralympic bid in the first place.
I remain committed to continuing to work with politicians and government to deliver the projects and initiatives our residents deserve.
Karen Williams has served as Redland City Council Mayor for more than 10 years. She was previously the councillor for division 9.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
