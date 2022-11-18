Long-awaited restoration works are set to begin on Willards Farm in the new year after the state government signed off on Redland City Council's plans for the heritage-listed property.
The historic homestead is set to become one of the centrepiece attractions at the 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct, which is also earmarked to house a whitewater rafting venue for the 2032 Olympics.
Council's state-approved restoration works will include the farmhouse and fencing, milking shed, creamery, inground well and elevated water tank.
Willards Farm is one of the oldest surviving farming homesteads in the Redlands and will be accessible to the public after works are completed.
Mayor Karen Williams said the council had worked closely with the state government Environment and Science Department to ensure the site's heritage values were protected.
"If this property could talk it would tell stories of farming history dating back centuries that have helped forge our city's identity today," she said.
"This history was set to be lost forever in 2016 when the property was facing demolition, prompting council to step in and buy it for $1.45 million to protect its heritage for future generations."
Cr Paul Bishop said Willards Farm had a number of unique features which would help the historic site attract significant public attention over coming years.
"This unique pastoral homestead anchors the 62 hectare Birkdale Community Precinct, which also contains the state heritage-listed former US Army Radio Station," he said.
"Everyone will want to learn about this place in years to come. Thanks to council and all who have helped preserve these intrinsic and irreplaceable values."
Cr Williams said council's plans for the site gained state government approval in just a matter of weeks.
"Willards Farm covers about 8200 square metres and forms a key hub within the broader 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct that the community was consulted on in May this year," she said.
"Council's 2022-2023 Budget includes $12.7 million for the Birkdale Community Precinct, including restoration work at Willards Farm."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
