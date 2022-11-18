Redland City Bulletin
Our Places

Redland City Council gains approval to begin Willards Farm restoration works in 2023

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restoration works at the historic Willards Farm will begin in 2023, Redland City Council has confirmed.

Long-awaited restoration works are set to begin on Willards Farm in the new year after the state government signed off on Redland City Council's plans for the heritage-listed property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.