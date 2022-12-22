With a wet summer predicted for Queensland and the Northern Territory, warm weather and rain provide ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes and midges, so now is the time to prepare.
The Queensland Government advises to keep mosquitoes out of your own yard, ensure the space is clean and tidy and remove excess vegetation and keep lawns mowed.
Pools of water are the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, so empty pot plant bases, containers, fallen palm fronds, roof gutters, boats, unchlorinated swimming pools, bird baths and tarps that may collect water.
Not only are they irritating, mosquito bites can also spread disease and different types of disease-carrying mosquitoes can bite at different times of the day, so it's important to be vigilant at all times.
When going outdoors during dawn and dusk, cover up with long sleeved, loose-fitting clothes and use insect repellent.
Having mosquito coils, plug-in insecticide burners or citronella candles nearby can also keep mosquitoes away when spending time outdoors.
Keep doors shut and maintain fly screens on windows and doors by treating them with UV stable insecticides.
Local pest technicians can also provide advice on barrier treatments specific to your space.
You can reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by killing adult mosquitoes with insect surface spray and occasionally spray in dark hiding places, such as under furniture, inside cupboards and behind curtains.
Infection with mosquito borne diseases may cause illness, including flu-like symptoms like pain in muscles and joints, rashes, headaches and fever.
If you or someone you know experiences symptoms, protect against further bites or see a general practitioner if symptoms do not improve.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
