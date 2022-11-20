Students have waved goodbye to school forever at formals and graduation ceremonies across the Redlands.
The school leavers dressed in beautiful evening gowns and dashing suits as they celebrated taking the step into adulthood with their classmates.
Redlands College and Faith Lutheran College students visited Mount Cotton's Sirromet Wines for their end of year formal.
Several graduates will now descend on the Gold Coast for schoolies week, which officially began on Saturday, November 19.
Youth Affairs Minister Meaghan Scanlon said graduates should look after themselves and their friends during the celebrations.
"Schoolies on the Gold Coast is a rite of passage for many Queenslanders, and I'm excited for this year's graduates to have a great time," she said.
"The safer schoolies response is packed with fun events and is designed to keep people safe.
"As usual, there will be an increased presence of police and first responders to help keep you safe, but of course it's important to look after yourself and your mates."
