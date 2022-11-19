Weekly wrap: Redland representatives share positions on Toondah

Hi readers,
It's journalist Emily here! Craig is away for the next few weeks so I'm taking on the newsletter, bringing you some highlights from the Redland City Bulletin.
This week, Jordi and I reached out to Redlands' federal and state MPs to hear their stances on Walker Corporation's Toondah Harbour development since the release of the Environmental Impact Statement.
Jordi wrote that Bowman MP and LNP backbencher Henry Pike said he accepted contrasting views on the Toondah Harbour development but would not commit to supporting or opposing the $1.4 billion proposal.
I reached out to our three state MPs from both sides of politics, Don Brown, Kim Richards and Mark Robinson, who all shared their support for the project which would bring jobs and infrastructure to the Redlands.
Jordi also sat in on the November Council meeting this week and reported Redland City Council has agreed to work with the state government on a housing plan, but several councillors believe the community must have a say in planning for future growth.
Jordi also took some time to write his second opinion piece for the Bulletin this week, this time about Public transport in the southern Redlands and the opportunity for improvements ahead of the 2032 Olympics. It's an interesting take, what do you think?
From the good news desk this week, I wrote about a Thornlands student whose baking business is taking off. 16-year-old Preston Stubbs has always wanted to become an entrepreneur and he's making his dream a reality with his homemade sweet treats. I love hearing stories about locals doing great things and it's my pleasure to share these yarns with you!
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and as Craig would say, may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
