Redland City Bulletin
Watch

Kooralbyn to host Quick Street 1/8 mile charity drag races

Larraine Sathicq
By Larraine Sathicq
November 22 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drag races at Kooralbyn promise two days of high octane fun on a 1/8 mile airstrip with street food, bar and kids activities. Picture supplied

KOORALBYN is geared up for another Quick Street drag racing festival to be held on the local airstrip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larraine Sathicq

Larraine Sathicq

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.