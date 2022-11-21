KOORALBYN is geared up for another Quick Street drag racing festival to be held on the local airstrip.
Hosted by Scenic Rim non-profit organisation Ozaid, the two-day event will help raise funds for children in need.
Quick Street will see motoring enthusiasts race on the 1/8 mile strip to race for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes.
Ozaid spokeswoman Crystal Bazley said the festival, to be held on November 26 and 27, would feature food trucks, a licensed bar and live entertainment.
"We're giving people extra value this time, adding TV screens so people can see the races even if they're not on the start line," she said.
"We've got the guys from Twisted Villains coming to do a drifting demonstration and Justin from Horsepower Solutions in Capalaba to do a demonstration of a one-of-a-kind build Kryptonite racing car."
Ms Bazley said there would also be kids activities and a Show and Shine, free with general admission.
Tickets are available from ozaid.org. Driver entries cost $265 for the weekend, which includes one passenger and camping on site. Clubman RACERS license is required.
There are four classes competing in elimination rounds including 8 cylinder vehicles not fitted with fitted with turbo, superchargers or nitrous, 8 cyclinders fitted with turbo, superchargers of nitrous, all-wheel-drive 4 cylinder with turbo, superchargers or nitrous and all-wheel-drive open - 6, 8, 10 and 12 cylinder engines fitted with turbo, superchargers or nitrous.
The event will feature open runs for cars to race their opponent of choice on the drag strip with organisers promising to clear the strip at the end of each day for those who want to test their skills at power skids. Passengers are allowed in open runs but must be over 16 years.
Spectator tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for 13 to 17-year-olds and kids under 12 free.
Spectator camping is available in Kooralbyn for $15 (adults) or $10 (13 to 17 years).
