The pelagic fishing season is starting, and the best way to learn more about catching tuna and mackerel is to join a club and learn from experienced anglers.
Giving yourself or a family member a membership to a local fishing club is a great Christmas gift.
One such club is the Redland Bay Fishing Club.
The Redland Bay Fishing Club is recruiting new members; the club has existed since the early 80s and catered for members of all ages with a fishing interest.
The club has a full itinerary of scheduled events throughout the year, running three 4WD camping and fishing trips during the year.
Two fishing trips on North Stradbroke Island and one on Fraser Island. They encourage a family spirit and an atmosphere of friendship and fun at all their outings.
Renew Membership fees are Family or single: $80, Pensioners: $40. Juniors under 16yrs at sign-on (30th Jan 2022) are free.
Club meetings are held at the Club House at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of each month.
Visitors and guests are welcome to attend.
The snapper continued to turn up in the bay, but the wind kept most anglers off the water.
An early morning fishing session to the close-in reef systems or the Peel artificial reef is best fished before the wind picks up, and it is a short trip back to the boat ramp.
Flathead is still about for shore-based anglers working artificial baits.
I have heard of huge whiting in the Logan River, but the locations remain a secret.
The bigger whiting will target live worms, with yabbies a good bait to attract the fish.
Put out a few lines with yabbies and one with live worms.
Hopefully, the better-quality whiting will target the worm.
Raymond Kennedy fished the North pine with mates last Sunday and caught 57 bass and five yellow belly.
This was their best catch for a couple of months, with the water finally starting to clear.
During the week, they also fished the Hinze Dam, and the bite had slowed, only managing 46 bass.
The big schools had dispersed, and only a few fish were found in their usual spots.
Mark Thompson caught a plate size yellow belly from North Pine Dam.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
