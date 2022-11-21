Redlands Tigers sit inside the top four with two games left to play until the Christmas break after running roughshod over Sandgate-Redcliffe in a first innings onslaught at Peter Burge Oval.
The home side dismissed the visitors for just 67 last week and took no time at all in claiming first innings points, but it was a different story on day two as the Gators dug deep to deny Redlands an outright win.
Young gun Jack Sinfield returned from injury with aplomb, snagging 4/82 from 25 overs as Sandgate notched 260 in the second dig and buried any lingering disappointment from the previous weekend.
Sinfield's finger spin was perfectly complimented by the swing and seam of Bailey Stewart (4/45), with the pair taking the lion's share of Sandgate's wickets.
Redlands came out swinging in the second innings but lost five wickets in a hurry, with only Jason Grosvenor managing to hit double figures.
Second grade are sitting pretty on top of the table after claiming first innings points against Sandgate-Redcliffe in a low-scoring but tight contest at Trevor Hohns Oval in Brisbane.
The Tigers bowlers got the job done at the start of day two, taking the final three wickets and giving up just 20 runs in the process as the Gators fell short of the required total.
Jacob Apted and James Pullar finished on three wickets apiece, having been the chief destroyers on day one when Sandgate lost 4/1 shortly before stumps.
The batsmen then made amends for a disappointing showing in the first innings, piling on 7/270 in less than 50 overs thanks largely to a quickfire 98 from opener Jack Fraser.
The middle order also dined out, with Damyn Waddups, Mitchell Drennan and James Catlow-Elliott - the half-century hero from the first innings - all hitting their straps in the second dig.
Michael Strauss had a day to remember against Northern Suburbs as third grade tied up a comfortable first innings win.
The Tigers passed 300 with ease as Strauss notched a century and finished unbeaten at stumps on 125 from 123 balls.
First grade: Redlands Tigers 6/209 dec. (Sam Heazlett 48, Leigh Drennan 46*, Michael Nicol 40, James Bazley 32) and 5/36 def Sandgate-Redcliffe 67 (James Bazley 4/11, Jon Stimpson 3/12) and 260 (Bailey Stewart 4/45, Jack Sinfield 4/82)
Second grade: Redlands Tigers 149 (James Catlow-Elliott 53) and 7/270 (Josh Fraser 98, Damyn Waddups 69) def Sandgate-Redcliffe 129 (James Pullar 3/12, Jacob Apted 3/32)
Third grade: Northern Suburbs 7/279 def by Redlands Tigers 6/340 (Michael Strauss 125*, Trent Conwell 53, Harry Short 49)
Fourth grade: Northern Suburbs 185 (Wayne Todman 3/38) and 7/86 def Redlands Tigers 149 (Myles Grant 53)
Fifth grade: Redlands Tigers 122 (Myles Grant 44) and 6/192 (Chris Barker 48, Harry Lederhose 44) def by Northern Suburbs 171 (Harry Legg 4/33)
Sixth grade: Northern Suburbs 4/291 dec drew with Redlands Tigers 6/210 (Jake Matthews 52, Bobby Nair 45)
Women's third grade: Ipswich Hornets 47 (Gurleen Sethi 4/11, Chloe Price 4/15) def by Redlands Tigers 3/49
Lord's Taverners competition - Redlands Tigers 160 (Chase Rodgers 80) def South Brisbane 8/117 (Chase Rodgers 4/12)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
