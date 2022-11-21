Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers thump Sandgate-Redcliffe Gators as run into Christmas break begins

By Jordan Crick
November 21 2022 - 4:01pm
Redlands Tigers first grade celebrate a wicket in their match against Sandgate-Redcliffe at Peter Burge Oval. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers sit inside the top four with two games left to play until the Christmas break after running roughshod over Sandgate-Redcliffe in a first innings onslaught at Peter Burge Oval.

