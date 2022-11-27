Redland basketballer Gareth Lyle has been bumped up to a rostered player with the RedCity Roar for the 2023 season after a successful run as a development player in 2022.
Lyle's QSL season was massive and he took advantage of the opportunities he was presented with in the NBL1.
He led the NBL1 North conference in points per minute played, proving himself as a player who could add crucial points to the scoreboard for his side.
Her performances impressed crowds and he is popular with the RedCity Roar fans.
Coach Colby Stefanovic said Lyle had come leaps and bounds during the season.
"Its exciting to sign a RedCity junior player that has been with club since U12's," he said.
"He has had an outstanding season with me in Queensland Youth League. I am excited to see the contribution Gareth will bring to our team next year."
RedCity Roar general manager Peter Pollock said the only way was up for Lyle.
"I cannot help but get excited when I see Gareth take the floor for the Roar," he said.
"He coaches at Club level, he referees, his family all support the club in different roles at NBL1 and club level, and when you see someone like that getting their opportunity it is just great to witness."
