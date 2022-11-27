Redland City Bulletin

RedCity Roar development player Gareth Lyle upgraded to roster

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 28 2022 - 8:00am
Gareth Lyle has been signed as a rostered player with the RedCity Roar in 2023. Picture by B.Rad Sports Photography

Redland basketballer Gareth Lyle has been bumped up to a rostered player with the RedCity Roar for the 2023 season after a successful run as a development player in 2022.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

