Coochiemudlo Island residents are pushing to protect heritage listed land around the circumference of the island as the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) proposes an ambulance storage shed be built near the jetty.
The Emerald Fringe at Coochiemudlo Island was entered in the Redland City Council Local Heritage List in 2019 as a band that covers more than 42kms around the island from the property boundary to the high tide mark.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said there was a requirement for ambulance vehicle storage on Coochiemudlo Island with close access to the jetty.
"The service is currently looking at options to appropriately house the ambulance vehicle and provide amenities and a base for island first responders," he said.
"The QAS has consulted with residents and will continue to do so throughout the process and will consider all concerns while ensuring appropriate ambulance response to the island community."
A QAS information brochure handed out to Coochiemudlo residents in October explains the new shed needs to be "as close as possible to the jetty" to facilitate timely emergency responses.
The brochure states the proposed site at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Victoria Parade was the only vacant site identified by QAS that fit the functional requirements within the proximity of the ferry jetty and would be about 11.50m by 7.65m in size.
Coochiemudlo Island Heritage Society president Jan MacIntyre said she was concerned the local significance of the Emerald Fringe had not been considered by the QAS.
"The QAS has decided to put a building for the ambulance on the heritage listed fringe," she said.
"It takes in a portion of the car park and the environmental area as well. The car park is part of the fringe, which also covers the golf course, beach and road.
"They need to upgrade their ambulance facilities and we have no problem with that.
"They say they are going to do consultation but what we're afraid of is that QAS has not taken any notice of the heritage listing."
The QAS spokesman said residents were being consulted but they did not say whether they would consider the local heritage listing.
Jan MacIntyre spoke during public participation at the Redland City Council's November meeting and submitted a petition requesting to postpone an ambulance shed being built on Coochiemudlo Island.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the council had been approached by QAS about plans to build the shed as the existing facility at 1 Williams Street could no longer be used.
"QAS advised council it would consider submitting an application to the Department of Resources to close part of the road reserve at the southern end of Elizabeth Street to create a freehold parcel of land," she said.
"... Redland City Council will assess the development application for the new QAS [shed] against the heritage overlay code and ensure it complies with the requirements set out in the City Plan.
"Council will also engage a heritage expert to assess the proposal against the assessment benchmarks in the City Plan."
The spokeswoman said any consultation on the proposal would need to be delivered by QAS.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
