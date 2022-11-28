Redland City Bulletin

Ambulance shed proposed for heritage land on Coochiemudlo Island

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 28 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland Ambulance Service has proposed an ambulance shed be built on the locally heritage listed Emerald Fringe at Coochiemudlo Island. Pictures by Google Maps/supplied

Coochiemudlo Island residents are pushing to protect heritage listed land around the circumference of the island as the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) proposes an ambulance storage shed be built near the jetty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.