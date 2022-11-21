Redland City Bulletin

Police make public appeal after pair thrown from motorbike at Redland Bay

By Jordan Crick
November 21 2022
A woman is in a critical condition after allegedly being thrown from a motorbike at Redland Bay. File picture

Police are appealing for public assistance after two people were allegedly thrown from a motorbike during a single-vehicle crash at Redland Bay, leaving a woman in a critical condition.

