Police are appealing for public assistance after two people were allegedly thrown from a motorbike during a single-vehicle crash at Redland Bay, leaving a woman in a critical condition.
A Kawasaki Ninja motorbike is believed to have been heading east on School of Arts Road about 6pm on Sunday when the driver allegedly lost control near Collins Street.
Police say a woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after being thrown from the bike along with the male driver.
Critical care paramedics and a QAS Medical Director were dispatched to the scene on School of Arts Road shortly after 6pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman sustained a serious arm injury, as well as cuts and abrasions.
The man had non-life threatening injuries, according to police, and was transported to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.
Both the driver and rider are believed to be aged in their 20s.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the motorcycle prior to the incident is urged to contact police.
You can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
