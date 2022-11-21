Redlands Tigers have enjoyed a successful weekend, with several teams rocketing up their respective ladders after big wins against the likes of Sandgate-Redcliffe and Northern Suburbs.
The Redland City Bulletin has compiled a collection of the best action shots from the latest round.
They include the women's third grade side thumping Ipswich Hornets at home on Peter Burge Oval and the star-studded men's first grade team cruising to victory over the Gators at the same venue.
See all the photos in our gallery below and read about the results with our weekend wrap here. Photos are courtesy of Alan Minifie and Nicole Price via Redlands Tigers Cricket Club.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
