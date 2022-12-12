The festive season has arrived and the Redland City Bulletin is helping families get into the spirit with a list of the best Christmas light locations across the city.
Several homes go all out on decorations each year to spread festive cheer in their neighbourhoods over the summer school holidays and the Bulletin has wrapped up all the fun in one easy to use map.
The interactive map is accessible on smart phones, making it easy to track down the best light displays when travelling around the city this year.
To add your home to the Bulletin's list, email jordi.crick@redlandcitybulletin.com.au or message our Facebook page before December 17.
Residents are being reminded to prioritise safety when buying and hanging Christmas lights.
Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said all electrical products should meet Australian Standards and come from reputable suppliers.
"Check that household electrical goods have a regulatory compliance mark (RCM). This means it meets Australian Standards," she said.
"When it comes to lights, make sure you're getting the right ones suited to how you're using them."
Ms Grace said people always hire a qualified electrician and never attempt their own electrical work.
"There's a good chance you will injure yourself or your family or start a fire," she said. "Not only is it breaking the law, but you could also jeopardise your insurance."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
