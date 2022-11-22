Tech companies flock to Queensland creating jobs

Brisbane's technology ecosystem is becoming increasingly diverse, generating an influx of tech sector jobs and even attracting internationally renowned industry players and leaders. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Move over Melbourne! Australia might just have a new up-and-coming tech hub.



With many established tech companies and startups setting up their headquarters in the Brisbane CBD, the Gold Coast, and surrounding suburbs in recent years, Australia's sunshine state has appeared on the radar of entrepreneurs and tech execs all over the globe.

From Australia's big banks and financial technology service providers, to independent gaming studios and all other industries within the ever-evolving world of tech, Brisbane's technology ecosystem is becoming increasingly diverse, generating an influx of tech sector jobs and even attracting internationally renowned industry players and leaders.

Even Melbourne and Sydney-based tech enterprises are capitalising off of the sunshine state's industry growth, with Melbourne company DreamWalk opening up their first Queensland office just earlier this year.



And right alongside this Brisbane app development company, tech professionals and students can also find Westpac's state-of-the-art technology engineering hub, and other developing infrastructure and commercial spaces, all providing a strong foundation for Queensland's growing tech sector.

We'll be taking a closer look at Queensland's booming tech sector and the opportunities that this industry growth is poised to bring to Australia's newest generation of tech professionals.

Aussie tech startups and enterprises establish headquarters in Brisbane

According to the Australian Computer Society (ACS) in their 2022 Digital Pulse Report, Queensland's tech sector now boasts approximately 2.8 per cent more employment opportunities than were available in 2021, with just over 114,000 tech professionals and industry workers.



That figure is projected to grow to 152,790 over the next five years, with an annual estimated growth of 4.9 per cent based on current industry trends.

There are a few key elements behind Queensland's unprecedented tech expansion, with arguably the most prominent factor behind sector growth being the acceleration of digital transformation that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The demand for tech innovation spearheaded by Australia's 'lockdown economy' prompted the rapid development and expansion of what are now some of Australia's most acclaimed tech companies, including Afterpay and Airwallex.

Temporary business closures which occurred as a result of the pandemic also provided Aussie professionals with the opportunity to develop their own tech products and enterprises. Two years on, and these busy entrepreneurs have gone on to create their own startups and innovation projects, with Queensland-based tech companies making game-changing technological contributions to fintech, healthcare, and a range of other modern industries.

In fact, some of the state's most boldest, brightest, and impactful startups have partnered with the Queensland Government's own Advance Queensland Initiative in an attempt to contribute to the state's innovation and development roadmap. The roadmap seeks to facilitate and accelerate economic growth opportunities over the next ten years in anticipation for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With the state government's big plans to position Queensland as a global player preparing for a very imminent global spotlight, it's clear that there are certainly major opportunities available for Aussie tech startups and small enterprises to get in on the ground floor as Queensland's tech sector continues to expand.

Entrepreneurial shifts inspire tech giants and tertiary institutes

As we mentioned, it's not just startups and small businesses who currently make up the fabric of Queensland's thriving tech sector. Earlier this year, Sydney's own multinational Westpac Banking Corporation announced the opening of their new technology engineering hub on the Gold Coast.



Representatives from Westpac have stated the hub will initially create up to 200 tech jobs in Queensland, with opportunities for software engineers, data scientists, and technologists in particular.

Westpac's engineering hub also takes into consideration the fact that Australia's tech sector is about so much more than just software. In the modern age, technology plays a vital role in virtually all industries, with a growing variety of professional roles requiring technological proficiency.



Even roles within the banking and financial services sector require new job candidates to possess technical skill sets, with business analysts engaging with data sciences and bankers and loan officers using credit modelling tools amongst other machine learning banking technologies in order to streamline their services and operations.

With more industries becoming tech-adjacent, Westpac and other nationally renowned tech companies like NEXTDC and TechnologyOne that have set up shop in Brisbane have also recognised the need for investments in tech and STEM education.



This is why Westpac's own technology engineering hub will include a tailored graduate program specifically to integrate tech and commerce students into the banking and financial services sector with hands-on technical training.

Tertiary institutions across Queensland are also introducing future-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses in order to prepare younger generations for the integration of technology into all Australian industries, including the agricultural and mining sectors.



In this regard, Queensland's tech sector expansion won't just be impacting the Brisbane CBD, but may also contribute to population growth in rural areas across the state as well as increases in enrolment rates at Queensland's top tertiary institutions like QUT.

Simply put, if you are a tech student or budding tech industry worker currently based in Queensland, you certainly won't have to relocate to Melbourne or Sydney in order to kickstart a long and lucrative career in your selected tech discipline.

Will Australia's tech sector continue to sprawl?

Although Melbourne may still hold the mantle of Australia's technology capital, Brisbane's proximity to neighbouring Asian and other international tech conglomerates and enterprises, has positioned Queensland to be a premier location for companies looking to expand into the Asia-Pacific region.

It is highly likely that Australia's strengthening economy, growing education sector, and abundance of land and natural resources, will continue to attract tech industry giants alongside cultivating more homegrown tech enterprises.



The Queensland state government's investments in education for the tech sector will also continue to attract more domestic and international tertiary students, fulfilling growing demands for talent in the local industry.

