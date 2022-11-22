Sheldon College year 12 students were dressed to the nines as they bid farewell to school forever at their senior formal.
The class of 2022 gathered at Sirromet Wines to celebrate the milestone moment with their teachers, peers and families.
Several graduates from across Queensland have now descended on the Gold Coast for Schoolies celebrations.
About 20,000 school leavers were expected to travel for the first week of celebrations, which officially began on November 19.
Police Minister Mark Ryan has urged the graduating class to take care, stay vigilant and watch out for each other.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
