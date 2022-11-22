Redland City Football Club will host a sign-on day for junior and senior players at the weekend as it begins preparations for the 2023 season.
Club president Tim Eady said a good number of existing members had already committed for the new season and new players were also invited to register.
The first sign-on day will allow the club to take stock of its roster and begin looking at the number of teams it will enter into competitions in 2023.
"We are trying to get that registration process underway by continuing to sign on existing members from this year to next year but also opening the door to welcome new members to the club," Eady said.
"Last I checked, we were almost at 50 registrations already for next year. It's a positive already in that regard.
"Obviously the club is looking to expand as it has done over the first three seasons and open up opportunities for new members too."
The club enjoyed a successful 2022 season, with six teams earning a finals berth, while the under 16 division four and Metro Men's division six sides both claimed silverware.
Eady said registrations from existing players were now flowing, with almost 50 people already signed on for the new season.
In another exciting development for the club, it will also look at forming an over 35s team in 2023.
The Redland City FC sign-on day will be held at Donald Road Sportsfield, Redland Bay between 9am and noon on Saturday, November 26.
For more details about the club, visit the Redland City FC Facebook page.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
