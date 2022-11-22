Redland City Bulletin

Redland City FC to host sign-on day as preparations begin for 2023 season

By Jordan Crick
November 23 2022 - 8:00am
Redland City FC is inviting players to register for the 2023 season at its November sign-on day. Picture supplied

Redland City Football Club will host a sign-on day for junior and senior players at the weekend as it begins preparations for the 2023 season.

