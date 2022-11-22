A total of 65 new beds will be delivered at Redland Hospital in the next 18 months, with 28 expected by early 2023, as construction contracts are awarded to get upgrades moving.
It comes after Redland Hospital recorded the highest ramping rate in Queensland history on top of some of the longest wait times in the state.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the contract for the $62 million Redland Hospital Expansion stage one upgrade, which includes 36 beds and an intensive care unit, had been awarded to ADCO Constructions, to be completed in the first half of 2024.
The contract for the $25 million modular ward announced in the 2022-23 state budget to provide another 28 beds was awarded to Hutchinson Builders, to be completed in early 2023.
"I'm thrilled to see these works commencing and that we will see the beds coming online very quickly," Ms D'Ath said.
"We know that they are absolutely essential, and when you look at Redland Hospital and their demand there's more than 55,000 presentations to the ED each year and more than 30,000 patients being admitted to the Hospital.
"We know that this is a growth area. We know that we need to increase not just our health workers ... but we need to be expanding our bed capacity as well."
Minister D'Ath said the modular ward would be constructed off-site and craned into place and that it would be fully equipped with essential services like plumbing, medical gases and clinical lighting.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the investment in the ICU for Redlands was a major boost in addition to the Redland Satellite Hospital already in construction to be completed and operational in 2023.
"The satellite hospital is absolutely going gangbusters out there on site. It is perfectly located to service this really unique electorate of islands and the growing southern Redlands," she said.
The Redland Hospital multi-level car park which includes more than 1000 secure car parks is almost complete by Woollam Constructions and is expected to be operational in early 2023.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the government was "going above and beyond" its election promises to deliver new beds for Redland Hospital.
"I'll be reminding voters all the way up in the next two elections about who is investing millions and millions of dollars in 65 new beds at the hospital, a satellite hospital and a brand new car park," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.