Redland City Bulletin

Contracts awarded for upgrade projects at Redland Hospital

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capalaba MP Don Brown, health minister Yvette D'Ath, Redlands MP Kim Richards and Springwood MP Mick de Brenni. Picture by Emily Lowe

A total of 65 new beds will be delivered at Redland Hospital in the next 18 months, with 28 expected by early 2023, as construction contracts are awarded to get upgrades moving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.