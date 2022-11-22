A Redland Bay entrepreneur's stellar start-up is getting a helping hand from the state government to send its locally-made components into outer space onboard a SpaceX vessel.
The Queensland Government's Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub has supported Valiant's Space's endeavours to launch from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral.
The Valiant Space team is one of many robotics manufacturing businesses based at the hub and was one if its first tenants in November 2020.
Valiant Space co-founder and CEO Andrew Uscinski said it had been a challenge to validate their product in the space industry through a space launch.
"We've developed Australia's first in-space chemical thruster for satellites made with non-toxic propellants, and right now our focus is proving it can withstand orbit," Mr Uscinski said.
"Existing options are made from very carcinogenic and difficult-to-handle chemicals which makes them very expensive because of all the development costs.
"Our thruster runs on nitrous oxide and propane - like what you would use in a barbecue, but slightly more pure - which gives a comparable performance to the toxic options, but without the need for high-cost handling infrastructure.
"Our solutions will save money at every step of the mission lifecycle, by leveraging a simplified design, rapid manufacturing methods and low-cost propellants."
To validate their product, they must demonstrate that a valve on the thruster can survive a violent launch with 6-G gravitational force, extememe vibrations and a wide range of temperatures during a space journey.
It will be sent into orbit with SpaceX on board Skykraft's rideshare service, and if successful, the full thruster will launch on a subsequent orbital mission in mid-2023.
Mr Uskinski said being at the ARM Hub helped his company grow.
"The staff at ARM Hub have helped enormously by identifying funding opportunities and helping us write our first successful Moon to Mars grant," he said.
"They've also helped us gain exposure to a variety of people, including potential investors and Ministers and MPs."
Valiant Space recently secured $750,000 funding from the Australian Government's Moon to Mars Initiative supply chain grant, administered by the Australian Space Agency.
Minster for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said the feat was a first for any Australian company.
"Our Government provides support in many ways and in this instance, the Queensland Government-funded ARM Hub, at Northgate, helped these young entrepreneurs out by providing a workspace to start this fantastic business, as well as assistance in applying for the critical grants that have made this SpaceX opportunity a reality," he said.
Valliant Space previously won a Moon to Mars Initiative demonstrator feasibility grant in 2021, to mature their non-toxic thruster technology.
"With this second grant, we will be getting flight validation on our product, build the supply chain, and upscale our propulsion technologies to domestic and international customers."
