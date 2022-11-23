The Walkley Foundation has pulled an award given to two Nine News reporters for an investigation into former Bowman MP Andrew Laming just months after the former liberal backbencher settled defamation proceedings against the broadcaster.
Reports titled 'The Investigation of Andrew Laming' - which aired over several nights in March 2021 - levelled multiple allegations at Mr Laming, including a false claim that he had taken an inappropriate photograph of a young woman while she was bending over.
It led to a tumultuous few months for the former Bowman MP, who was ordered to undergo empathy training by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and blocked from re-contesting his long-held federal seat at the 2022 election.
The decision to strip the award comes more than two months after Nine Entertainment reached a confidential settlement with Mr Laming in a defamation case he brought against the company over its March 2021 reports.
The broadcaster issued a statement in September saying it withdrew all allegations levelled at Mr Laming, including claims he took an intrusive photograph of a woman, after seeing material which indicated the photograph was not lewd in nature.
Walkley Foundation directors have since moved to withdraw the award given to Nine News Queensland reporters Peter Fegan and Rebeka Powell in the Television/Video News Reporting category.
The Walkley Foundation said in a statement that the award could not be maintained in respect to the third Nine News report, which related to false allegations that Mr Laming had taken a "lewd" photograph of a woman.
"The first two reports in this series contained allegations that were very serious and raised important issues of public interest, but the award could not be maintained solely upon those allegations," the statement said.
"Accordingly, the directors have resolved to withdraw the award.The directors also note that defamation proceedings are not an exhaustive fact-finding inquiry, or the Foundation's chosen vehicle through which to assess journalistic merit."
Mr Laming said all complaints made against him were "completely baseless" and some allegations - including claims of harassment against constituents - had originated from political opponents.
Mr Laming told the Bulletin in an exclusive interview earlier this year that he blamed Scott Morrison for the unravelling of his political career, claiming he was not given the opportunity to properly defend himself against allegations aired in the media.
The long-serving MP said he was "cut loose" and never given an opportunity to tell his side of the story.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
