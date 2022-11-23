Redland City Bulletin

Nine News journalists stripped of top journalism prize after Andrew Laming defamation case

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:44pm, first published 4:01pm
Andrew Laming was the subject of false allegations on Nine News Queensland in 2021.

The Walkley Foundation has pulled an award given to two Nine News reporters for an investigation into former Bowman MP Andrew Laming just months after the former liberal backbencher settled defamation proceedings against the broadcaster.

