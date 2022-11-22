Redland groups are coming together this festive season to host a market with locally made goods, crafts, and a visit from Santa himself to help bayside families prepare for Christmas.
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery, Redlands Centre for Women and the Lions Club of Redlands City will hold the Christmas Market Day Satuday, December 3.
Market committee member Caroline Ness said arts and crafts, food, baked good, plants, treasures and books were some of many attractions on the day.
"The market will be opened by Councillor Wendy Boglary at 8.30am, with our entertainers to follow: singer Ashleigh North, Redlands Sporting Club Band (Pipes and Drums), Rising Phoenix Belly Dancers, and the Blue Martini jazz band," she said.
"Children can have their photos taken with Santa by our photographer, Mike Scott, from 11.30 and there will be a table for the children to decorate Christmas baubles and trees, as well as cards to use and give for Christmas.
"Look forward to Ice Cream Swirls, Kickin' Chicken Wings, honey and sweets to go with scones, tea and coffee... Our three Raffles will be drawn at 2.15 before enjoying some Blue Martini Jazz until the 3.30pm finish."
Old SchoolHouse Gallery member Christine Earthrowl said their premises had been decorated for the occasion.
"The Old SchoolHouse has been adorned with festive lights and decorations and members will have their Christmas pop-up shops on display from December 1, providing an array of unique and affordable artisan gifts," she said.
Gallery president Vicki Whalan also thanked Redland City Council for a grant to install security cameras throughout the gallery and a donation of labour costs from TDI Security.
The official exhibition opening will be held December 3 from 5pm and the gallery will be open until December 23 until a Christmas break, reopening on January 12, 2023.
