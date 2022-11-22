Redland City Bulletin

Handmade Christmas gifts and family fun at Christmas market

November 23 2022 - 8:00am
Santa Paul will pay families a visit at the Christmas Market on December 3. Picture supplied

Redland groups are coming together this festive season to host a market with locally made goods, crafts, and a visit from Santa himself to help bayside families prepare for Christmas.

