Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson calls for Health Minister to resign over Redland Hospital failings

By Jordan Crick
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:23am, first published 8:00am
The state government and LNP opposition have locked horns on issues at Redland Hospital. Pictures by Emily Lowe/Jordan Crick

A bitter health feud between the state government and LNP opposition has intensified, with Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson calling for Health Minister Yvette D'Ath to resign over recent failings at Redland Hospital.

