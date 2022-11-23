A bitter health feud between the state government and LNP opposition has intensified, with Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson calling for Health Minister Yvette D'Ath to resign over recent failings at Redland Hospital.
Mr Robinson said the minister had "mismanaged" the Cleveland-based facility since taking control of the health portfolio in 2020 and that alone should be enough for her to step down from the role.
He pointed to ramping hitting record highs at Redland Hospital in July and delays to major upgrades - including a $62 million expansion project - as examples of failures which had taken place on the current government's watch.
The government and opposition are locked in a war of words over the state's health system, with the LNP claiming the system is buckling, while Labor says the impacts of COVID cannot be understated.
Ms D'Ath fired back at her critics during a press conference at Redland Hospital on Tuesday, saying complaints were constantly levelled at her regardless of the circumstances.
"The LNP complain when they think I'm acting too slow [and] they complain when I'm allegedly acting too fast," Ms D'Ath said.
"The fact is the LNP just complain. That's all they do, they just complain."
Mr Robinson slammed the Health Minister's appearance at Redland Hospital, labelling it an attempt to "rewrite" the past two years.
"It is a smoke and mirrors attempt to overlook the litany of failures. Redlands Hospital is enough for her to resign over, the way she has mismanaged it," Mr Robinson said.
"It is an attempt just to try and make it appear like there has been significant progress, where in fact there has been delays and failures to deliver.
"I call on her today to resign and not return to the Redlands."
Ms D'Ath said she was getting on with her job, including increasing the number of beds at the state's hospitals and employing more staff.
"I'm working with stakeholders and trying new ways to innovate and reform our health system," she said.
Redlands MP Kim Richards also took a swipe at the opposition, saying the satellite hospital currently being built at Redland Bay would not be going ahead if the LNP were in power.
"The LNP has attacked this brand new satellite hospital being built in our community since day one," she said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the government's spend on health extended to staff, with 51 doctors, 204 nurses and midwives, and 76 allied health professionals joining Redland Hospital since 2015.
The state government announced on Tuesday that contracts had been awarded for a $25 million 28-bed ward and $62 million stage one expansion at Redland Hospital.
The expansion - which includes 36 beds and an intensive care unit - was originally scheduled for completion in late 2022 but is now due in the first half of 2024.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
