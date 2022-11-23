The Cleveland Aquatic Centre is gearing up for its busiest season as the weather heats up and Redland residents dive in to cool down.
A refurbished gym and adventure pool are open for residents to enjoy, on top of first aid courses for families, aqua aerobics classes and GOSwim packs for the holidays.
Cleveland Aquatic Centre health club manager and inclusion coordinator Cindy Prieto said staff had been working to prepare for the busy season.
"Our gym studio offers a complete cardio theatre, free weights and pin-loaded machines to assist the community to stay active and healthy," she said.
"Patrons will enjoy a private training space where they do not have to wait for equipment or space to open up and they can be part of a friendly community of healthy-minded people."
The adventure play area will be open throughout the month too for kids on holidays.
"This area is excellent for some family fun during the warmer months and features a water slide, rapid river and waterfall," Ms Prieto said.
"Adventure Pool opening hours are subject to change due to staff availability. Please contact the facility prior to visiting for an accurate update on open facilities."
The 25m and 50m heated pools are available for lap swimmers, walkers, family and rehabilitation exercise, and the GOSwim Holiday Swimming Program which grans a family access to the pool for four weeks.
Mr Prieto said Aqua aerobics for all ages and abilities would also continue throughout the holiday period.
"Aqua aerobics is a great summertime workout option because it is fun, patrons can cool off and also put less stress on joints," she said.
"Members of the community can attend an Aqua Aerobics trial at their preferred time, no bookings required."
Ms Prieto said the centre was also helping families stay safe wherever they swim with a first aid for families program.
"The Cleveland Aquatic Centre, in partnership with Royal Life Saving Society Queensland, will deliver the brand new First Aid for Families program."
"This is a guaranteed engaging and entertaining session that allows participants to learn the skills and gain an understanding of how to manage some of the most common emergencies..."
The session is for families with children aged 5-18 on December 12, 2022 from 9am-1pm at a cost of $30 per family.
This session is perfect for families with children aged 5-18 years.
Families can register their interest at 0738232823 or projects@rlssq.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
