The Cage Youth Foundation is bringing a festive event to Redland Bay for the first time this December to spread joy across the Redlands.
The organisation received a Redland City Council Village Activation Grant and backing from Redland Bay Traders to hold the first Christmas by the Bay event at Redland Bay on December 3 from 2pm-6pm.
The Cage Youth Foundation founder Linda Grieve said Stradbroke Street would be closed on the day for a market, food stalls and more.
"It's jam packed and full of fun with something for everyone," she said.
"We have our Redland Bay Traders all ready to host you in their stores and restaurants. The middle of the street will see 30 market and food stalls all prepped.
"A designated Kidz Zone with craft activities from Jam Promotions, giant games, face painting and balloon twisting with the One and Only Fairy Raine."
There will also be a petting zoo, a wildlife showcase with Ranger Stacey, a visit from Santa Clause, with Bay FM to broadcast live throughout the day.
"For your enjoyment we have some local talent who will entertain us - including a young local juggler and Puppetrix Puppeteer," Mrs Grieve said.
"Pop in to see The Cage crew at the info tent to buy a Cage Teddy Bear as a gift or a ticket in the raffle to be drawn on the day to take home a wheelbarrow packed with goodies or at The Cage BBQ."
