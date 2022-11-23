Redland City Bulletin

First Christmas market to be held by The Cage in Redland Bay

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 8:00am
The Cage Youth Foundation will host Christmas by the Bay on Saturday, December 3. Picture supplied

The Cage Youth Foundation is bringing a festive event to Redland Bay for the first time this December to spread joy across the Redlands.

