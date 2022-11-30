Cleveland
The Redlands VIEW Club will host a Christmas stall with handmade gifts, cakes, biscuits and slices, sewing and plants Friday, December 2 at the Corner of Bloomfield and Middle Streets from 8am to 1pm.
Cleveland
The Mater Private Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Market is on Saturday, December 3 from 9am-1pm at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. Admission is free and there will be a variety of stalls including jewellery, gifts, stocking fillers, flowers, raffles and a performance by the Redland Rhapsody Chorus.
Cleveland
The Old SchoolHouse Gallery, Redlands Centre for Women and the Lions Club of Redlands City will hold the Christmas Market Day Satuday, December 3 from 8.30am-3.30pm.
Redland Bay
The Cage Youth Foundation will host the first Christmas by the Bay market event Saturday, December 3 from 2pm-6pm.
Capalaba
Enjoy open-air shopping with local small businesses offering a wide range of eco-friendly products, hand crafted goodies, sustainable giftwares and more at the IndigiScapes eco market, Saturday December 3 from 8am-12pm.
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Capalaba
Probus Capalaba meets the first Wednesday of the month at the Capabala Bowls Club on Ney Road Capalaba at 10am. Phone Bev on 0488 067 712.
