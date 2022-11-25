Redland City Bulletin

Set yourself up for safety with powered Christmas decorations

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
Energex area manager Matt Hidler said powered Christmas decorations should eb treated like any other electrical device in the home. File picture

A south-east Queensland energy provider has warned residents to treat powered Christmas decorations like any other household appliance to have a safe holiday and avoid potentially life-threatening electrical issues.

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

