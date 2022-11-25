A south-east Queensland energy provider has warned residents to treat powered Christmas decorations like any other household appliance to have a safe holiday and avoid potentially life-threatening electrical issues.
Energex area manager Matt Hidler said residents should take precuations when installing decorations.
"Powered Christmas decorations should be treated as you would with any electrical appliance in the home," he said.
"Before installing Christmas lights check that wires, fittings and lights are in good working order and if they appear to be faulty or you have concerns, either have them checked and repaired by a qualified technician or simply throw them out.
"Make sure you only use lights marked for outdoor use outside the home and don't overload power points when running multiple devices.
"And when installing lights outside remember to Look Up and Live by never placing them near the powerline that feeds your home from the powerpole on the street."
Mr Hidler said high-quality powered decorations from known retailers were the only safe options this festive season.
"Our crews have seen people buy Christmas lights that are faulty right out of the box - some with exposed 240-volt wires," he said.
"So, when purchasing any powered decoration, always buy from reputable retailers and keep away from cheap ones that don't comply with Australian standards.
"And to ensure your Christmas lights are in good condition for next year it's best to pack them neatly away from moisture or where vermin such as mice can't damage them when not in use."
