Queenslanders are being urged to stay hydrated and keep out of the sun as weather conditions heat up across the state.
Temperatures are set to rise across the state as Summer arrives, with the mercury tipped to hit the low 30s in south-east Queensland and the high 30s low 40s in early December.
QAS Clinical Director, Tony Hucker said Queenslanders should do their best to stay cool to avoid serious illness in hot weather.
"...People who are going to be at risk are the older population and the really young, so you need to make sure that if you've got to stay inside, make sure you got your aircon on if you don't try and find a breeze, fan yourself or splash some water around," he said.
"Evaporation is the best way of cooling down and make sure there's plenty of drinks around, just water, cold water, ice blocks if you can, and just keep sipping throughout the day.
"For young bubs, mums need to make sure that they have regular wet nappies and make sure they have their regular timely feeds."
He also said it was particularly tough for people who work outside to take breaks and stay hydrated.
"For the tradies, I know everyone's got to keep working but it's really important that you have regular breaks trying to avoid the hottest part of the day if you can," he said.
"I know it's impossible when you're gonna get a job done but what that means is you've just got to keep cool water with you the whole time and keep sipping and keep your hydration up.
"It's really important to have lots of regular breaks, wear a broad rimmed hat and make sure you slip slop slap to avoid that nasty sun."
Mr Hucker said people who felt unwell should monitor their symptoms, take efforts to cool down and call an ambulance if necessary.
"Heatstroke can kill you so it's really important that you nip this in the bud early, so the minute you start feeling fatigued and tired headachy and not feeling too good, just take a break go and find a shady spot and get your fluids up straightaway," he said.
"If someone does collapse, you need to call an ambulance."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
