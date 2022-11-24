A raised pedestrian crossing has been installed in the heart of Wellington Point's dining and shopping precinct after more than a decade of lobbying for improved safety.
The new crossing, which is situated on Birkdale Road near the entrance to the BP petrol station, will service pedestrians in the busy Wellington Point village.
It is hoped the raised crossing will also help thwart hooning and improve safety on the adjacent roundabout.
Cr Wendy Boglary said she had spent 14 years lobbying for upgrades to the crossing with the state government's Transport and Main Roads department.
She said residents had raised concerns over safety issues in the area, starting when she was elected to division one in 2008.
"This is such an important and heavily used crossing for the village, I wasn't ever going to give up," Cr Boglary said.
"Thank you to the community who have continued their emails and reported near misses to me to strengthen my lobbying.
"This is perhaps a small project but the impact on safety will be enormous."
Cr Boglary also thanked TMR and Capalaba MP Don Brown for helping to get the project off the ground after many years of lobbying.
"Hopefully [the raised crossing] will also slow down hoons and make the roundabout safer," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
