Wellington Point gets raised crossing after 14 years of lobbying

By Jordan Crick
November 24 2022 - 4:00pm
Cr Wendy Boglary and Capalaba MP Don Brown walk the new raised crossing at Wellington Point. Picture supplied

A raised pedestrian crossing has been installed in the heart of Wellington Point's dining and shopping precinct after more than a decade of lobbying for improved safety.

