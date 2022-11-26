One of the key pillars of liveable cities is ease of travel, and if Redlands was to be graded on the current state of its roads, it would barely scrape through with a pass mark.
Several major arterials across the city need urgent attention and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics shapes as a golden opportunity for progress, much like it does for public transport.
Let's look at the facts: Redlands will soon be home to several new residential estates, while the city's population is forecast to grow by about 35,600 people before 2041.
Current census data puts the population at a tick over 161,000, but you would expect that figure to jump as new estates begin opening up in the coming years.
The proposed Toondah Harbour development alone is forecast to house up to 6300 people once completed.
Population increases must be met with improved road capacity. That is a non-negotiable, particularly as the state government looks to imminently boost housing supply.
Last week I wrote in this column about the dire state of public transport in the Redlands and argued that it was sleepwalking into the future.
There is no doubt the number one priority for many locals is the city's bus and rail network, but we know from a recent council report that road upgrades are also a high priority.
In that document, which was released not long before Australia entered its first COVID lockdown, residents named the roads which they felt should be prioritised for upgrades.
Included on the list were several state-managed thoroughfares like Mount Cotton Road, and more specifically the Ney Road roundabout, which ranks among the city's worst pinch points during peak hour traffic.
It has been included in yet another pricey planning study, but as residents will tell you, the stretch of road between the roundabout and Lyndon Road intersection should have been upgraded to four lanes many years ago.
Other roads that must be considered for funding include Woodlands Drive - which will service the PARC estate at Thornlands - and streets surrounding the Capalaba CBD.
Both require significant investment to keep pace with the population increases that will be stoked by nearby developments.
This is particularly important for Woodlands Drive and its surrounds, with the state government singling out southern Thornlands as a potential key growth area as recently as September.
One thing is for certain, when it comes to roads and public transport, Redlands residents should not settle for second best.
The city is scraping through with a pass mark as it stands but that will very quickly turn into a fail if investment is not forthcoming before the 2032 Olympics.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
