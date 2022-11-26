Redland City Bulletin
OPINION: Residents should not settle for second best on road upgrades in Redlands

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 27 2022 - 8:00am
Redlands roads must keep up with the city's growing population heading into the 2032 Olympics.

One of the key pillars of liveable cities is ease of travel, and if Redlands was to be graded on the current state of its roads, it would barely scrape through with a pass mark.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

