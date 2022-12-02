Redland City Bulletin
Council spokeswoman says Birkdale and Toondah lagoons to be 'different'

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 3 2022 - 8:00am
South Bank style lagoons are included in plans for the Birkdale Community Precint and Toondah Harbour development. Pictures supplied

A Redland City Council spokeswoman says two Southbank style lagoons in the region would offer "different experiences" for residents and visitors but gave no answers as to how it would pay for their ongoing maintenance.

