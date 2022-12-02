A Redland City Council spokeswoman says two Southbank style lagoons in the region would offer "different experiences" for residents and visitors but gave no answers as to how it would pay for their ongoing maintenance.
Plans for the proposed Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) and Toondah Harbour development projects include Southbank style lagoons as public swimming facilities at each location.
A Brisbane City Council spokeswoman said costs of Southbank's operations were commercial-in-confidence but that it was popular amongst residents and tourists.
"Southbank's lagoon is an incredibly popular destination for residents and visitors, attracting more than 400,000 people annually on average over the last five years," she said.
Redland City Council did not answer the Redland City Bulletins' specific questions about ongoing maintenance costs.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said Redland families had been asking for water play areas for some time, including in public consultation for the Birkdale Community Precinct.
"The BCP and Toondah Harbour lagoons will offer residents and visitors different experiences, particularly due to their surrounds, and Council is committed to exploring how these exciting precincts can be enjoyed by future generations," she said.
"The community has been calling for a water park and water play options in the Redlands for years and we are committed to exploring options to deliver on their wishes."
In a Q&A with the Bulletin, Walker Corporation representatives said if the development goes ahead, it would build the facilities, but Redland City Council would be responsible for ongoing costs.
"Walker, a private company, delivers Toondah Harbour, but all open spaces, amenities and infrastructure will remain as community assets," they said.
"Walker is delivering key community infrastructure, which includes the Port upgrade, the widening and extension of the fision channel, new car parking, and extensive new and upgraded parks and open space at no net cost to the Government.
"On completion, infrastructure such as the Port, car parking and open space will be handed over to the Council, which will own and maintain these assets."
During the first round of public consultation on the BCP, the new swimming pool, water play, Olympic standard whitewater and adventure sports facility for the community was the eighth most popular option in an online survey and ninth at in-person engagement.
The BCP Draft Master Plan was supported by 73.9 per cent of survey participants who agreed or strongly agreed the BCP would meet the community's needs.
Mayor Karen Williams said in August that she hoped public and private partnerships would fund the BCP in a similar way to the South Bank precinct, which monetises the surrounding areas of the precinct to make amenities like the lagoon free to the public.
The spokeswoman did not say if either of the lagoons or surrounding areas at the BCP or Toondah could be monetised to fund ongoing maintenance costs.
The BCP is still in the draft process.
A water play area also similar to South Bank is also included in Council's plans for the Heinemann Road Sports Precinct.
The Master Plan adopted by Council in May 2020 includes homes for three Redland sporting clubs, recreation space with a regional-level playground including water play and more.
