Redland City Bulletin

Redland ballet dancers selected for state and national programs

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
November 24 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strictly Dance ballerinas 13-year-old Jessica Cooper and 11-year olds Ruby Dahl, Bridie Wiedman, and Ruby Meithke. Picture supplied

Cleveland dancers are headed to the top after gaining selection in state and national ballet programs to help them become professionals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.