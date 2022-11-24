Cleveland dancers are headed to the top after gaining selection in state and national ballet programs to help them become professionals.
Three students from Strictly Dance at Cleveland were offered places in the Australian Ballet Interstate Program and four in the Queensland Ballet full-time program for 2023.
Up-and-coming dance stars 13-year-old Jessica Cooper and 11-year olds Bridie Wiedman, Ruby Dahl and Ruby Meithke were accepted into the Queensland program designed to prepare young dancers for professional careers.
Cooper, Wiedman and Meithke were accepted into the national program.
Strictly Dance owner Debbie-Lyn Davidson said her studio was a training ground for students wanting to succeed in dance.
"Strictly Dance... [has] an extensive history of successes both in competitions as well as in auditions for some of the most prestigious dance schools and programs in the country," she said.
"The school is fortunate to have beautiful studios located in both Cleveland and Underwood, boasting some of the most renowned dance instructors Queensland has to offer."
"...Students are nurtured from a very young age by a team of like-minded professionals, each being able to draw on knowledge and experience from their own time performing in the professional dance world."
The school teaches in a range of genres including ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary acrobatics, hip hop and more, with new programs like lyra, adult classes and acrobatic extension classes to come in the new year.
Experience the talent at Strictly Dance at the 2022 showcase 'Adventure to Wonderland', held at the Lingo Lin Performing Arts Theatre on Sunday December 4.
Tickets are available at www.trybooking.com/CDMPN or phone 3286 3011.
