RedCity Roar has signed another rising female basketball star ahead of the 2023 NBL1 season.
State and national junior representative Lily Rotunno previously held a development player spot with the WNBL Sydney Flames.
Rotunno said she was excited to join RedCity off the back of her rookie season with the NSW side.
"Transitioning from junior basketball to training and playing in a professional environment has been amazing for my development to becoming an elite point guard," she said.
"This has made me super excited to sign with RedCity as now I have the opportunity to play a bigger role in this upcoming seasons future success."
Coach Cassie Dover said signing Rotunno was a "high priority" when she looked at options for the 2023 season.
"...I have worked with her before and cannot fault her talent or professionalism.
"I know her vision individually and want to help her in that, but what she will bring to our team on and off the court will be a key part to our continued rise at the club."
It comes after Bayside Basketball Club product Jaylen Cooper re-signed for the RedCity Roar's 2023 women's program after an outstanding season in 2022.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.