A bayside building company wants to hear from Redland residents on community needs to improve housing choice and liveability in the region.
Capalaba based home builder Fiteni has launched the research initiative, 'Our 'Redlands Coast: The Future of Home' with a survey to gain ideas to improve housing options on the bayside without compromising character and values of the Redlands.
Fiteni development manager Tom Barker said they had heard from residents that greater housing choice and diversity was needed to meet the needs of the community.
"People are wanting to downsize, but not downgrade. Over the past half a century, we have built primarily larger homes on larger blocks of land.
"Through our research, we have come to understand that more than half our population are living in homes that have four or more bedrooms, however the average number of people per household on the Redlands Coast is 2.6.
"What we are hearing from some people is that they would like to right size their home."
Fiteni also held a design competition involving Queensland architects to to define the contemporary Queenslander, how suburban neighbourhoods can evolve to accommodate diverse housing choices and the value of good design to improve livability and lifestyle.
Community members can take part in an online survey which is the first of several engagement activities to take place over the coming months.
The survey will remain open until Wednesday 23 November 2022, with a trip to Stradbroke Island and Wellington Point Farmhouse vouchers prizes for some lucky participants.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.