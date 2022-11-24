Redland City Bulletin

Redland builder launches survey to find Redlands' housing needs

By Emily Lowe
November 24 2022 - 4:00pm
A survey by Fiteni will find what Redland residents want in housing options. File picture

A bayside building company wants to hear from Redland residents on community needs to improve housing choice and liveability in the region.

