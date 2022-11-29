Property details:
Thornlands
This beautiful, solid three bedroom home exudes quality and is just moments from the glistening waters of the Bayside.
The simple yet appealing home is perched on a generous sized block with lush gardens, cool breezes and room for the family to spread out including spacious living inside and out and the possibility of a fourth bedroom.
Inside the home, you'll enjoy both formal and informal living spaces, all light-filled with fantastic airflow and ceiling fans.
The kitchen is where you can create magic, with ample bench space, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cupboard storage and it is the heart of the home, with easy access to the living and dining areas and outdoor entertaining.
The main bedroom is expansive, taking the space of the original plan's fourth bedroom creating a luxurious retreat complete with a walk-in robe, ensuite bathroom and sitting area.
The remaining two bedrooms have built-in robes, large windows and share the well-appointed family bathroom.
No detail has been spared here with security screens to all windows and doors as well as solar and ducted air-conditioning, and prime positioning completes the many advantages this home has to offer.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
