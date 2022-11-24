Victoria Point songstress and R U OK? Day ambassador Aislinn Sharp is set to release a new pop ballad featuring another powerful message for listeners.
She Lights Up was debuted to a live audience at RPAC earlier this year and will be released to streaming services on Wednesday, November 30.
The new track features contributions from Melbourne music director PattyBoomba and Brisbane producer Stuart Stuart, whose credits include The Veronicas and Sheppard.
Ms Sharp said She Lights Up would differ slightly from her previous releases, with the track featuring an acoustic guitar, strings, trumpets and electronic effects.
"It is about a girl who remembers how to turn on the light, even in the darkest of times to bring hope and help to others," she said
"I hope that it will really connect and resonate with other people as well."'
Ms Sharp said the new track gave her a chance to connect with the audience when performing live.
"I performed this at my RPAC concert earlier this year. The intention is that people get their phones out and wave them from side to side," she said.
"At the RPAC concert, I sat on a stool, got everyone to get their phones out [and] the lights turned off.
"To be able to experience something like that in a live performance with music is special."
An animated lyric video, showcasing the drawing and storytelling talents of Chinese designer Anna Chen, is also due for release on YouTube on December 2.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
