Redland City Bulletin readers discuss alternatives to Toondah, threats to koalas and some quirky headlines in letters to the editor this week.
Rather than caring about rare birds, some people are looking forward to taking their children to Toondah Harbour for swims and treats on the weekend.
However, have they thought of their journey to and from work with the new residents plus workers, boaties and tourists all using the same roads, shopping centres, schools, hospitals and more? At least, think about what life will be like in bumper to bumper traffic.
J McHenry, Ormiston
Walker Corporation spokesman Dolan Hayes describes the proposed Toondah project as "an urban village-style development" (RCB, Nov 16).
3600 units with, let's say, an occupancy of two people per unit, will create a population of 7200. Atherton, at 7300, and Innisfail, at 7200, are classified as towns, not villages, Mr Hayes.
What you should be saying is that your company is seeking to graft on to the end of Cleveland CBD a town with a population of Atherton.
Speak with any Redlander and the common concerns are parking and traffic congestion. If this development goes ahead, not only will we see heavy construction trucks for up to 18 years, but we can add in the vehicles of the construction workers and eventually those of the new residents.
I perused parts of the Toondah EIS but could find no mention of proposed truck routes into and out of Cleveland and the greater Redlands, so last week I spoke with a Walker representative. I was told: "we haven't determined where the trucks will come from or what they will be delivering but in Cleveland they will probably use Shore Street."
I then realised that this traffic issue seemed to have been swept under the carpet when I was then told: "... it will be dealt with later."
Alarm bells should be ringing for us all. What else in this development will be dealt with later?
J Milward, Ormiston
Editor's note: Walker Corporation says the expected population of Toondah will be 6300 people once the development is fully completed in 15-20 years.
If Mr Archer (RCB, Nov 23) wants to take his family to see high rise concrete and glass 'development', he doesn't have to go far. Why not let his young family enjoy the development that already exists around Raby Bay?
Just because some want to make millions out of building an environmental desert like Raby Bay, others want to preserve the natural environment that was destroyed when Raby Bay was built.
P Oates, Cleveland
Great to see politicians agreeing on something (RCB, Nov 23). I can't wait to see Toondah Harbour once it is built.
A Bell, Capalaba
Jordan, I agree with your discussion pieces (RCB opinion, Nov 16). Is Toondah worth the cost if these apartments are too expensive? Is Toondah worth the cost if it is going to affect the local people and infrastructure?
P Wilson, Wellington Point
The financial investment we will have to make through the council and state government, now and in the future, to the proposed development would be far better spent on an upgrade of both Toondah and Dunwich harbours without the destruction of Ramsar wetlands.
Straddie is the "jewel in the crown" and the upgrades would enhance the attractiveness to international visitors. The assumption that we need to trade off wetlands to finance the upgrades should be questioned.
It is also ironic that at a time of disasters from building on flood plains in the past 200 years, warming and rising sea levels - plus obvious climate change issues - that we should even be considering building on mud flats.
Understandably, the developer needs a return, so lease part of the western bayside of Straddie for an ecologically sustainable Club Med type development with an under the sandhills tunnel for a people mover to reach the surfside.
A wind/solar farm could be a source of power and employment opportunities would be enhanced. Dare I say an aesthetically designed beautiful toll bridge may yet come into contention.
G Brock, Cleveland
I got a great laugh from your headline 'Full moon caught on video' (RCB, Nov 16). Job well done.
T Walker, Cleveland
As koalas are now listed as endangered, an urgent amendment to the latest Redland City Plan is required. This latest city plan allows the clearing of up to 500 square metres of remnant corridor vegetation from resident properties.
An example is a koala corridor east of Fitzroy Street, Cleveland, that connects to Henry Ziegenfusz Park, in a safe koala corridor where ambassador koalas Blake and Benson plus others reside.
Two mature blue gums where koalas are often spotted are currently under threat of removal. This madness must stop and only an amendment to the City Plan can achieve this.
H & B Hinton, Cleveland
