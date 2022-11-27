Finals have officially kicked off at the Redlands Darts Association and teams are fired up to get the wins.
Division one teams Fun Guns and projectile Dysfunctions are through to battle it out next week, with Dumpsrarz unlucky in the semis.
Division two team Ducks Nuts lost on Wednesday night which leave Wolves and Darts Vaders to face off in the final.
Division three team Bridge Burners has also bowed out after this week with Phantom Throwers and 60s are Us moving on.
Last weekend, the Redlands Darts Association won big at the Adam and Eve tournament held at the Redlands Sporting Club at Birkdale.
In the Anthony and Cleopatra tournament at Inala Darts Club the team were fourth out of 10.
The new season of darts in the Redlands will begin in the new year.
There are openings for new players wanting to join existing teams or nominate a new team for the weekly competition.
Visit the Redlands darts association Facebook page for more information.
