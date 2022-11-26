Victoria Point State High School's class of 2022 finished up their high school experience with a glamorous school formal at Sirromet.
The graduating seniors gathered at the Mount Cotton winery with classmates, family and friends last week.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.