Weekly wrap: Redland Hospital update prompts health feud

This week I reported that the state government revealed construction contracts had been awarded and due dates set for upgrades to Redland Hospital. The projects are expected to bring 65 beds to the Redland facility which recorded the highest ramping rates in the state on top of some of the longest wait times.
Jordi wrote that the health minister's visit to make the announcements intensified a bitter health feud between the state government and LNP opposition when Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson called for Yvette D'Ath to resign from her post over recent failings at Redland Hospital.
Jordi also reported that the Walkley Foundation pulled an award given to two Nine News reporters for an investigation into former Bowman MP Andrew Laming just months after the former liberal backbencher settled defamation proceedings against the broadcaster.
From the good news desk this week, I wrote about four Cleveland dancers who are headed to the top after gaining selection in state and national ballet programs to help them become professionals.
Jordi was back writing this week's opinion piece to discuss the desperate need for road upgrades in the Redlands as housing estates stoke population growth, following on from last week's piece about public transport upgrades. What do you think is needed to improve liveability in the Redlands?
