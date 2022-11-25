Redland City Bulletin

Redland Bay man voices frustration after council car photographed in boat trailer zone

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Clibbon photographed a Redland City Council vehicle in an area reserved for vehicles with boat trailers.

A Redland Bay man has spoken of his frustration after being issued a pricey parking ticket and then coming across a council vehicle flouting the law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.