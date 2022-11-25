A Redland Bay man has spoken of his frustration after being issued a pricey parking ticket and then coming across a council vehicle flouting the law.
Paul Clibbon was stung with a hefty $148.70 fine after parking his car on a grassed area at Cleveland Point earlier this year.
He was left seeing red when a few months after the ticket was issued he photographed a council car parked at Redland Bay in an area reserved for vehicles with boat trailers.
The council said all motorists were required to park in accordance with the road rules.
A spokeswoman said any vehicle deemed to be parked illegally - including council cars - may receive an infringement notice.
"Council's Regulated Parking Officers enforce parking laws consistently across the city ...," she said.
But that is cold comfort for Mr Clibbon, who forked out almost $150 for the fine, which was issued for stopping on a path, dividing strip or nature strip.
"There was a bit of grass there, and it looked like a council access area to mow the grass, just before you get to the lighthouse," he said.
"I parked the LandCruiser there [because] there were no signs anywhere. Not in that area anyway.
"It was wide enough for people to park there, and the funny thing is, I was there last Sunday and as I came out, there was another Land Cruiser parked [in the same area].
"I was telling anyone who would listen 'you will get nicked there'."
Mr Clibbon felt that if he had to pay a fine, so too should the council, and he intended to contest any future tickets.
"When we were down at Redland Bay, there it was, a council car in a [boat] trailer only area," he said.
"The joke is, they had at least seven or eight signs in that area where I took the photo of the council car.
"Why should they be allowed to get away with it? If I get anymore tickets, I will fight them."
The council said the state government determined the penalty value for parking fines and they were adopted under council's local laws.
"The Queensland Government reviews the penalty value each year, and increased it from $137.85 in 2021-22 to $143.77 in 2022-23," a spokeswoman said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
