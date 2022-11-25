Property prices in Redlands have dropped again, falling by 2.4 per cent in October, data has shown.
According to CoreLogic, median house values fell 2.6 per cent to $852,017 in the Redlands, while unit values rose by 0.4 per cent. The fall meant house prices have fallen by 5.5 per cent since August, however, values are still up by 13.1 per cent from October 2021.
Weekly rents in Redlands also fell throughout October, although less significantly, dropping by 0.3 per cent to $684.
RE/MAX Bayside real estate agent Hayley Van De Ven said property sales across the Redlands had held strong due to "short supply and fewer homes coming to the market".
"Buyer confidence always plays a big part in the market and although we are seeing the volumes slow we aren't really seeing it affect prices dramatically," she said.
Ms Van De Ven said the rental market was still booming but expected it to slow heading in to Christmas.
"Demand is still extremely high in the rental space, I don't expect to see that slowing next year."
The Redlands market followed a somewhat similar trend nationally, with property values falling by 1.2 per cent throughout Australia during October, while weekly rents rose by 0.6 per cent.
CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said the low number of freshly advertised properties was "helping to contain price falls to some extent".
"So far we haven't seen any evidence of panicked selling or forced sales," he said.
"The number of home sales is well down from the highs of late last year, however the fact that sales activity is still above the five-year average over the past three months reflects a base level of demand remains for housing."
