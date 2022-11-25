Redland City Bulletin

Agents say Redlands market still "strong", despite October fall

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 26 2022 - 8:00am
Nationally, house prices fell 1.2 per cent throughout October. File picture.

Property prices in Redlands have dropped again, falling by 2.4 per cent in October, data has shown.

