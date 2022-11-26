The completion of a putt putt golf course at the Alexandra Hills Hotel in early December cements it as a place for families.
The course's construction follows the building of a popular children's playground which already attracts families to dine and to play there.
The course is also a first for the Redlands.
Fourth generation publican Matthew McGuire, himself a father of three, said he wanted to create a space he would be happy to take his own family.
"I have three boys aged nine, seven and five and my wife and I want a place that is safe, fun and active for our boys. We believe this is what we are creating here," Mr McGuire said.
The hotel is part of a chain of hotels owned by the McGuire family, established by his great grandfather.
"He would be proud of what we are doing here. It has been a pleasure to see the hotel transformed in such an uplifting and positive way," he said.
"Building the putt putt golf course after the playground is a real feather in the cap. It makes the hotel a destination point for families."
Mr McGuire said the idea was first mooted as a way of using the space that fronts Finucane Road.
"It's like the area is built for it. We are lucky to be able to have this large area of land to use in this way."
The 12-hole course is open from 9am to 9pm daily with additional opening hours on application. Cost to play the course is $18 adults and $13 children. The course is expected to attract family groups and is ideal for adult and children's parties and corporate events. Average playing time for the course is about 45 minutes.
The course blends into the slight hill on which it is built and includes a water course, creek at its centre, greenery and flowers. The holes are named after their various characteristics.
"A favourite of mine is the pole hole. Poles hang around the hole and move around, knocking out the ball," he said.
"The nature of the place is that the meals too are family friendly. This is reflected in the menu at the restaurant."
Mr McGuire said the hotel would also host special occasion days with a jumping castle and face painting.
He said the latest addition was part of a long term plan which has also seen accommodation and five conference rooms created.
"We don't want to rest on our laurels. We want this hotel to be a landmark for the area and something we can all use as a community."
