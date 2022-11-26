Redland City Bulletin

Putt Putt golf course adds to family friendly nature of the Alexandra Hills Hotel

By Linda Muller
Updated November 26 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 1:51pm
Matthew and Sarah McGuire with sons Henry, James and William try out the new putt putt golf course at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. It is the first putt putt course for the Redlands. Picture supplied.
Redlands has its first putt putt golf course, ready for opening at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. The new course adds to the family friendly thrust of the hotel. Picture supplied

The completion of a putt putt golf course at the Alexandra Hills Hotel in early December cements it as a place for families.

