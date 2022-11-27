Folk Redlands hosts its traditional Folk Redlands Christmas Bash, with a full afternoon's entertainment from noon to 6pm on December 4 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue.
This year's starts with blackboard (open microphone) performers including the Folk Redlands Club band from noon with the afternoon lineup comprising Maree Reedman, Fozzie, Evan Mathieson, David Jacobs, The Red Hill Boys, Steve Sparrow and Mama Juju and the Jam Tarts.
Mama Juju and The Jam Tarts comprise four all singing, multi-instrumentalist musicians of a certain age and attitude who prefer being on stage entertaining audiences to staying home. The group's music is described as an eclectic mix of old and new, original and re-envisioned songs with jazz, folk, blues and rock influences.
The focus is on songs which show off their rich vocal harmonies, clever instrumentation and exciting song arrangements. Mama Juju and The Jam Tarts always create a fun, upbeat vibe at any event with their infectious energy, quirky personalities and sometimes a touch of naughtiness. The band features drums, bass, guitars, soaring flute, harmonica and ukuleles.
Steve Sparrow is a Redland based country singer, songwriter and an accomplished guitarist. Born totally blind, he has overcome adversity with his original brand of music. His album, Paint Your Cactus Green, captures Steve's work at it's best. His song Social Network Freak made number one on the Australian Country Tracks Top 40 Chart in April, 2017. Three more top ten singles followed.
He was also a top five finalist at the Tamworth Song Writers Association (TSA), with his song Just Can't Sleep. He is about to release his third studio album, Now and For Ever. Sparrow is a well respected record producer, and recorded music for many artists as well as his own music at Sparrow Sound Studio.
Red Hill Boys offer lusty male voices, driving foot-tapping rhythm, and gritty full-bodied singing. These are men of dubious backgrounds, boisterous talent, and strong presence. The group's light-hearted style brings a freshness to old favourites, breathes life into murder ballads, puts steam back into train songs, brings the rich smell of the sea into shanties, and puts the tears back into country ballads.
Folk Redlands regular events operate on the third Sunday of the month (except for Christmas and Easter) from 1pm till 4pm.
Admission is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.
More on folkredlands.org
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.