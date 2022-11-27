Redland City Bulletin

Folk Redlands to celebrate Christmas with music

Updated November 27 2022 - 8:00pm, first published 7:35pm
Mama Juju and the Jam Tarts are more at home on the stage than in the kitchen.
Folk Redlands hosts its traditional Folk Redlands Christmas Bash, with a full afternoon's entertainment from noon to 6pm on December 4 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue.

