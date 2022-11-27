WIN TIX: What's Love Got to do With It?

The film What's Love Got to do With It? will be released by Studio Canal on January 26.
The movie follows Lily James as documentary filmmaker, Zoe who decides to make a film about her friend and neighbour Kaz's (Shazad Latif) arranged marriage.
As a self-confessed dating app addict Zoe has realised that swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay.
For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents' example and opt for an arranged (or assisted) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.
As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.
The film is classified M with some coarse language and sexual references.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, January 9. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
