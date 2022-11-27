The song Snowflake, recorded by Redland soprano Mirusia has won best holiday song at the Hollywood Music and Media Awards in Los Angeles.
The song was written by multi award winning Australian songwriter, composer and musician Katie Hardyman.
Mirusia said she was still in shock over the win.
"Rarely in these modern times do songwriters compose new original Christmas songs, especially Australian songwriters," Mirusia said.
"I am honoured to be part of this prestigious Hollywood industry award."
The single was released worldwide on streaming on November 4. It is also available on a new CD release entitled Merry Christmas. On the CD Mirusia also sings Christmas Is Here Again and We Need a Little Christmas with Denis Walter. Other performers include JD Smith, Paulini, Paul Tabone, Marina Prior and Murphy's Pigs.
The Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) is an award organisation honouring original music (song and score) in all forms visual media including film, television, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries, music videos and special programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.