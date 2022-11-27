Redland City Bulletin

Award winning song Snowflake out for Christmas

Updated November 27 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 8:19pm
Mirusia sings Snowflake, a Christmas release that has taken the industry by storm.

The song Snowflake, recorded by Redland soprano Mirusia has won best holiday song at the Hollywood Music and Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Local News

