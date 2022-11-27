Welch heads Rock Choir for Redlands

The success of four Redland Sings! sessions at RPAC has prompted singer Jonathan Welch to create a Rock Choir as part of his Play It Forward's access and inclusion program.
The choir is designed to engage Redland singers of all ages and demographics, attracting people who may not normally sing in a formalised choir setting and offer professional development opportunities for trained music teachers and conductors.
The 12-session project will culminate in a choir concert of popular rock hit classics, including songs by U2, Bon Jovi, Queen, ELO and Midnight Oil. Welch said there would also be a guest rock singer soloist and rock band.
"It became apparent to me during Redland Sings! that there is a real desire for the Redland community to engage in fun singing projects like this. It's great for vocal newcomers, but it's also a chance for music teachers to brush up on their professional development skills. Performing music from the rock genre is so much fun. There are some wonderful artists and songs to choose from," Welch said.
The project is open to 150 people and Welch said more than half of the available spaces had already sold out. He said he planned on including his MEN ALOUD! group of 25 which rehearses in Brisbane to participate in rehearsals and the concert.
"I particularly encourage men to come and sing too. This is just a perfect situation for a man to get involved."
Welch said he hoped this would be the first of many projects and that he was proud to be involved in a collaboration with the Redland Performing Arts Centre and Play It Forward.
"I moved here in January and just love it. I feel so accepted and so relaxed. I feel valuable and valued. That's all anyone can ask for. The scenic outlook as you drive around makes my heart very happy," he said.
"But I want to call it the Arts Coast. I think we should re-brand the area. It is known for its arts practitioners and arts opportunities. There are so many gems here that we should celebrate."
Rehearsals will be held from February 4 to April 1 on some Saturdays from 10am to 4pm and Thursdays from 5.30pm tom 7.30pm with the performance to be staged at 3pm and 7pm on April 1.
Tickets are $114 for adults and $96 for students, seniors and pensioners, inclusive of a Rock Choir t-shirt. Book on rpac.com.au or phone 3829 8131.
