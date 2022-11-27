Redland City Bulletin

Welch rocks out at RPAC

By Linda Muller
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:43pm, first published November 27 2022 - 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welch heads Rock Choir for Redlands

The success of four Redland Sings! sessions at RPAC has prompted singer Jonathan Welch to create a Rock Choir as part of his Play It Forward's access and inclusion program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.