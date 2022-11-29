Redland City Bulletin readers share their thoughts on the proposed Toondah Harbour development as community consultation on the Environmental Impact Statement enters its final week.
I am urging locals to say no to the proposed $1.4 Toondah Harbour development at Cleveland.
Ground-truthing the developer's 5400-page draft EIS in 40-day community consultation period has been challenging for community groups like the Toondah Alliance.
We sincerely thank the professionals and academics who have come to the aid of our community and donated their time and knowledge to raise important questions.
They will be making technical submissions questioning some of the developer's key findings and request answers to what they feel are significant omissions.
The developer must deal with these issues and omissions in the final EIS document before submitting it for a decision by Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
The following are just a few concerns being raised about the draft EIS that will need explanations in the final version.
What costs could ratepayers expect?
Transparency is required as to what costs ratepayers would be liable for over time.
What impact would the new development have on local traffic?
The draft EIS claims 21,000 extra vehicle trips per day would occur, with 2200 trips in peak hour. 120 truck and 400 worker trips per day can also be added during building.
Analysis of similar south-east Queensland developments indicates 30,000 vehicle trips a day may result.
Will there be health impacts during construction and what carbon footprint will the development generate?
The draft EIS says there are no significant amounts generated and will not contribute to future climate change. But building and construction is responsible for about 40 per cent of global carbon emissions.
Other concerns include the loss of 40 hectares of important blue carbon habitats.
What impact will the development have on Ramsar wetlands?
The final EIS must clearly demonstrate there is benefit to the Moreton Bay Ramsar Wetlands of international importance.
The destruction of 40 hectares is in direct conflict with international treaties and conservation agreements relating to wetlands and migratory shorebirds, some of whom are critically endangered.
Have migratory shorebird impacts been adequately considered?
Recent observations by Birdlife Australia members have found numbers of critically endangered Eastern Curlews at the Oyster Point roost close to Toondah Harbour greatly exceed the observation results quoted in the draft EIS.
Will proposed environmental offsets be effective?
Offsets are rarely an appropriate response to proposed environmental impacts. The offset strategy Walker Corporation has developed presents no discussion on how the proposed offsets will result in a net permanent environmental benefit.
How will local koalas be protected?
The developer's proposal to install a koala underpass and plant 1000 koala trees has been rejected by Redland City's Koala Action Group, who says an underpass won't work in a suburban environment and the trees will serve no useful purpose for 10 years.
S MacDonald, Cleveland
As a resident in Kenmore, with a house on Stradbroke Island which we visit frequently, I look at the prospect of the development of 3600 units in Cleveland with horror.
I particularly feel for the residents of east Cleveland, who may well not be aware now of what will occur if the development goes ahead.
I wasn't aware of what we had to face in Kenmore, as a result of the Tree Tops Estate undergoing construction right now, about a kilometre from our house.
Trees have been chopped down and we have faced several months of noise as they lay the foundations for the construction.
We are a considerable distance away, yet the noise goes from 7am, sometimes earlier. How long would sheet piling last for 3600 units? Do we really want another Raby Bay?
I am sure the shorebirds, koalas, dog walkers and recreational users will be horrified if this proceeds. It must be stopped.
J Fry
Brisbane is a dynamic place, growing at one hell of a pace, and change is the order of the day.
Cleveland has borne its share of controversy. Thankfully Raby Bay went ahead. It is a wonderful marine nursery, a playground, and has lovely homes, parks and beaches for all to enjoy.
Toondah will be the same. A marvellous tourism Mecca, people coming to the place, reinvigorating it and keeping up with the march of time. Mangroves, parks, secure swimming facilities, beaches and boats. A source of local pride and community.
Yet, as is always the case, there are detractors. I have no problem with that, but I wish they would remain objective.
Protesting at information sessions, not allowing all perspectives to speak, is undemocratic, unrepresentative and disrespectful. Such people are perpetually unhappy, it makes no sense to me.
And what of a few planes flying over? It's a city, folks.
T Whittle, Cleveland
It seems to me that Walker's 'Say Yes to Toondah' campaign is rather deceptive. The main photo shows the swimming lagoon with two smaller photos showing waterways with a few barely discernible buildings in the background.
Surely people voting for the development should be aware of the whole development, not just the swimming lagoon, which only forms a very small part of the development.
If the whole development was shown, potential proponents would quickly turn the page and look for the 'no' campaign.
As for the suggestion that the area will attract tourism, I find it difficult to believe that interstate tourists will be jumping on a plane to visit 3600 units and a few shops in twenty years' time when the development is scheduled to be completed.
There is no beach like the Gold or Sunshine coasts. It's not a convenient jumping off spot to tour the hinterland and if you are going to Stradbroke Island, why wouldn't you go directly there instead of stopping over at Toondah? Perhaps they could compete with the residents of all the units for a swim in the lagoon.
G Weston, Birkdale
