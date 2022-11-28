Summer temperatures, at last. Last week I recorded a water temperature of 24 degrees centigrade.
The summer species have arrived, and the local reef systems and artificial reefs will be fishing well for sweetlip, Moses perch, tusker fish and cod.
Shallow reef systems around Raby Bay, Wellington Point, Green Island, and Mud Island will be the spots to fish.
They are not trophy fish, but a fresh feed of fish beats anything you can get from your local fish and chips shop.
My preferred bait for these reef fish is a piece of squid, and fresh banana prawns are a close second.
Some anglers prefer mullet flesh because one can even catch a fish or two on the mullet skin even after all the flesh has been stripped of the bait by pickers.
It is good to hear of reports of good numbers of mackerel in the bay.
Dolphin fish on the FADs.
A friend and his partner fished a charter targeting dolphin fish, and they had a cracker of a time catching some memorable fish.
Kingfish and amberjack are also about, with a few mulloway and snapper in the mix.
The summer whiting season looks good with the whiting being of good size.
I went out on the kayak and caught two whiting of just under 30 centimeters of yabbies, seeking a snapper.
I drifted out live whiting at my usual drop-off in the main shipping channel, but unfortunately, the snapper was not around.
Peter Pritchard and Bill Low fished the Logan and caught whiting up to 40 centimeters in length. They are whiting master anglers.
Peter said that they also caught several small mulloways, which is a healthy sign of things to come when these fish reach maturity.
The water clarity was poor in the Logan, and the catfish occasionally plagued them.
Ray Kennedy and Ray Hughes fished the North Pine Dam, and although it was forecasted to be a windy day, they found the first hour to be glassed out.
The clouds rolled with some wind, but nothing like that was forecasted.
The fishing was poor, but they ran into a mate who was having a great time reducing the tilapia population in the lake.
They only managed to land several undersized bass and only five bass of legal size, and a few yellow belly.
Organise coaching or send fishing questions and photographs to desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.