It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Redlands and the Bulletin is inviting residents to join the festivities.
If you plan on decorating your house with Christmas lights this year and want to share it with the with the community, email jordi.crick@redlandcitybulletin.com.au or message the Bulletin Facebook page.
A list of Christmas light locations across all Redlands suburbs will be complied and released as the school holidays begin next month.
In the meantime, residents can get into the festive spirit at the Wellington Point Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 3.
The annual event will include live entertainment, dancing, face painting, Christmas tree decorating, a cooking demonstration and several market stalls.
Local shops and restaurants will also be open late on the night.
Entry to the event is free, with the festivities to begin on Main Road at 4pm and run into the evening.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
