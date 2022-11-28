Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers surge to dominant position against Gold Coast

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Redlands were pumped up for their clash against Gold Coast on home turf at Wellington Point. Picture Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers are surging towards a first innings win against Gold Coast after an impressive showing with bat and ball on day one at Peter Burge Oval.

