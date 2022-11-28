Redlands Tigers are surging towards a first innings win against Gold Coast after an impressive showing with bat and ball on day one at Peter Burge Oval.
The Tigers bowlers were at their destructive best after being sent into field first, picking up regular wickets to wrap up the Dolphins innings inside just 60 overs.
UK import George Garrett led the charge, picking up both opposition openers on his way to claiming 3/46 from 14 overs.
Bailey Stewart, Jon Stimpson and spinner Jack Sinfield were also among the wickets, helping dismiss the Dolphins for a below-par 210.
The Tigers require a further 126 runs for first innings points with eight wickets in hand after the top order made a confident start to the chase before stumps.
Liam Smith set the tone with 35 before falling victim to Caleb Ziebell, while Jason Grosvenor saw out the day to finish unbeaten on 25.
He will join seasoned campaigner and Redlands captain Leigh Drennan at the crease on Saturday as the Tigers chase more points to shore up their top four spot ahead of the Christmas break.
Second grade have put themselves in a near insurmountable position against Gold Coast thanks to a quickfire century from James Catlow-Elliott.
Redlands racked up 362 on day one after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their away clash at Bill Pippen Oval.
The in-form Catlow-Elliott piled on 112 at greater than a run a ball pace while captain Nick Hurford notched 92, including a whopping 13 fours and two sixes.
Brayden Laffan (47) and Mitchell Drennan (34) also made the Dolphins attack pay on a near flawless day for second grade, who sit on top of the table after four two-day games.
First grade: Gold Coast 210 (George Garrett 3/46, Jack Sinfield 2/39, Bailey Stewart 2/41, Jon Stimpson 2/54) v Redlands 2/85 (Liam Smith 35, Jason Grosvenor 25*)
Second grade: Redlands Tigers 362 (James Catlow-Elliott 112, Nick Hurford 92, Brayden Laffan 47)
Third grade: Redlands Tigers 200 (Trent Conwell 48, Michael Strauss 47, Ben Niewoudt 45) v Sandgate-Redcliffe 4/42 (Jack Tate 3/14)
Fourth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 7/276 (Byron Grant 5/86) v Redlands Tigers
Fifth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 140 (Wayne Todman 4/18, Connor Ahpene 3/32) v Redlands Tigers 0/15
Sixth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 112 (Lachlan Buckle 5/16) v Redlands Tigers 3/29
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
